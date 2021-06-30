Police searching for suspects involved in Tuesday morning shooting

A 25-year-old man is in hospital with injuries to his shoulder after being shot early Tuesday morning.

Prince Albert police are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the 100 block of 22nd Street West early Tuesday morning is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police have also asked residents who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras between the hours of 9 p.m. on Monday, June 28 and 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

Police believe the man was shot near the spray park in Kinsmen Park at around 12:15 a.m. while walking home from a residence in the 200 block of 26th Street East. Officers discovered the man at a residence in the 100 block of 22nd Street West after responding to a report that a man had been shot.

Parkland Ambulance also arrived on scene and transported the victim to hospital.