RCMP make one arrest following investigation into Sturgeon Lake shooting

A Sturgeon Lake man faces eight charges including attempted murder following an RCMP investigation into a shooting in the community on June 24.

Phillip Okemow was arrested on June 25 at a residence on Little Red River First Nation. Other charges include one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of carrying weapons for a dangerous purpose. None of the charges have been proven in court. Okemow will make his first appearance at provincial court in Prince Albert on June 30.

Prince Albert RCMP were called to the Sturgeon Lake First Nation at around 11:30 p.m. on June 24 after receiving reports that a man had been shot outside a residence. Officers discovered one man had sustained a gunshot wound following an altercation with another individual who had already left the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP have no update on his condition.

Prince Albert RCMP are still investigating the case, with help from the Prince Albert and Saskatoon general investigation sections, and the Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section.