Death related to COVID-19 reported in North Central Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported a new death related to COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Tuesday.

The death was in the 70 to 79 age group.

This was among two deaths reported in the province. The other was in the 60 to 69 age group and in the North West zone.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 has grown to 568.

The province also reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Tuesday.

This was among a total of 52 cases reported in the province. Regina led the province with 13 cases reported.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 34 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 10 active cases and North Central 3 has one active case.

There are currently 72 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 60 reported as receiving in patient care, nine are in North Central. Of the 12 people reported as being in intensive care, three are in North Central.

“Declining hospitalization numbers are a significant indicator that vaccination efforts are having an impact in the province. In order to further reduce COVID-19 transmission now and through the remainder of 2021, residents are still encouraged to get their first and second doses of the vaccine,” the province said in the release.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 46, or 3.7 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 48,823 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan 464 are considered active.

Another 54 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,791.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,778 cases are from the North area (4,684 North West, 4,496 North Central and 1,598 North East).

There were 1,425 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of June 29, there have been 915,114 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 8,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,136,300.

There were 507 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 239 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 80 per cent of residents over the age of 40 have received their first dose, 75 per cent of those 30 plus have received their first dose, 71 per cent of those 18 plus have received their first dose and 70 per cent of those 12 plus have received their first dose.

All Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older who have received their first dose of vaccine are now eligible to receive their second dose following a 28-day interval.

With the Delta variant circulating in Saskatchewan, it remains recommended that all residents receive second dose vaccinations as soon as you are eligible.

The province stated that while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are required for optimal protection. Please receive your second dose as soon as you are eligible and maintain all public health measures until at least two weeks after your second dose.

628 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 628 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of June 28.

This was among 12,122 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 80 cases with area of residency pending.

There are still 79 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,798 identified VOCs.

There were 36 new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,155 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,634 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 322 are Gamma (P.1) and 189 are Delta (B.1.617.2).