COVID-19 cases connected to three schools in Sask. Rivers

On Monday evening the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division notified the public that a case of COVID-19 had been connected to three schools in the division. These schools are King George Public School, Queen Mary Public School and Carlton Comprehensive High School.

This was the second cases reported at King George and Carlton this week.

At King George Public School one classroom of students has been identified as close contacts and are required to isolate.

At Queen Mary, two classrooms of students have been identified as close contacts and are required to isolate.

Finally, at Carlton two classrooms of students and the associated staff have been identified as non-close contacts; students and staff are not required to self-isolate.

At each school all staff and students directly connected to this case have been notified through correspondence.

The division also stated that cases at all schools were not acquired or transmitted at each school.

The division was informed recently of the positive COVID-19 test results and communication is being shared with the classrooms/cohorts, the connected staff, as well as with the school communities.

The learning program will continue remotely only for those students and staff affected while in-person learning will continue for the rest of the school.

As is the circumstance in all reports of COVID-19 in the division due to privacy concerns, further details of the case will not be shared.

They added that schools remain safe places to learn. Both the Local Medical Health Officer and the provincial Chief Medical Health officer continue to indicate that because of the protocols in place, schools are safe and are not significant source of transmission.

The division explained that we all share responsibility to minimize the risk of COVID transmission.

“The division deeply appreciates the support that students, parents and community members have demonstrated.”

The SHA’s local public health team continues to provide expert advice and strong support for our dedicated staff as we manage the pandemic in our communities.

“The division is thankful to have such a cohesive team of administration and staff supported by our partners in Health.”