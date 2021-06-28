RCMP searching for missing 12-year-old

Rosthern RCMP are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing from the town of Waldheim on Saturday.

Destiny Alcrow was last seen at a residence on Balman court. Police say she went missing sometime between 12:30 and 7 a.m. on June 26.

Alcrow is described as roughly five feet ball and 65 lbs, with brown eyes and blue hair with pink roots. Police say she may be in Saskatoon, but they have not been able to confirm that information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.