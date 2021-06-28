Province announces 17 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries, no deaths and 981 new first doses in Monday update

Health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 98 recoveries, no new deaths, and 981 new first doses administered.

Monday’s new case total was the lowest for a single day since Oct. 7, 2020, when the province announced 10.

Prince Albert reported one new case on Monday. That was the only new case in the North Central Zone. The region also announced 19 recoveries, which dropped North Central’s active case total to 37.

As of Monday, Prince Albert has 26 active cases, while North Central Zone 1 has 10 and Zone 3 has just one.

The Far North West reported two new cases and four recoveries. There are now two active cases in the region. The Far North East reported one new case and no recoveries. The province also assigned one case to the area that was previously announced without residency information. The Far North East now has 24 active cases.

Far North Central continues to have four active cases after reporting no new cases or recoveries on Monday.

The North East is down to three active cases. They announced two recoveries and no new cases on Monday.

Saskatchewan has 468 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest number with 114, followed by the Regina Zone with 97, and the North West Zone with 55. The South West Zone has the lowest active total with one, followed by the North East with three and Far North Central with four.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 43 new cases per day over the past seven days.

There are 76 patients still in the hospital with COVID-19, including 13 receiving intensive care. Three of those ICU patients are in North Central.

While the provincial government welcome the decrease in new cases, officials urged residents to continue getting vaccinated, since the Delta COVID-19 variant is still circulating in Saskatchewan.

The province announced 12,395 new vaccine doses administered, 981 of which were first doses. Roughly 70 per cent of Saskatchewan residents ages 12 and older have received their first dose.

As of Monday there are 406,188 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan, including 28,310 in North Central.