Legion bringing back drive-in fish fry and raffle for Canada Day

The Royal Canadian Legion’s drive-in fish fry was so successful last year they’re bringing it back for another Canada Day in 2021.

Last year’s fish fry drew so many people the legion ran out of fish one hour before closing time. Lorraine Gobeil, the Canada Day chair for Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2, said they did everything in their power to make sure that wouldn’t happen again.

“We’ve got extra fish,” she said with a chuckle. “We’re hoping to feed everybody. We’re not going to be turning anybody away.”

The legion served more than 300 people at last year’s event, and sold roughly 75 pounds of fish. That event only lasted from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Gobeil said they’re prepared for a large number of visitors again this year.

“Everybody enjoyed it last year and we hope we can satisfy everybody again this year,” she said.

Tickets for the Canada Day raffle will also be available. Last year, the legion sold more than 2,000 tickets for the draw, even though they weren’t able to sell them at their regular locations.

Gobeil said conditions are better this year, and sales totals have improved along with it.

“It’s a little more open for us to try and sell to other people who wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to buy,” she explained.

The Canada Day fish fry is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1. Residents can drive into the legion parking lot and order from their car.

Raffle tickets are available for $5 each, with a total of 5,000 tickets available for sale. The draw will be made at the legion lounge on Canada Day at 6 p.m.