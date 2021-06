The Prince Albert Grand Council plans to hold a candlelight vigil to remember the victims and survivors of residential schools in the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and Cowessess First Nation.

The vigil begins Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Square next to City Hall. Attendees are asked to wear orange for the event, and observe COVID-19 regulations like physical distancing, masking and sanitization.

All residents are invited to attend