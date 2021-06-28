Brewers off to strong start in Highway 3 Baseball League

A strong lineup from top to bottom has proven to be beneficial for the Birch Hills Brewers to start off the 2021 Highway 3 Baseball League season.

After splitting a Saturday doubleheader with the Humboldt Dodgers in Marysburg, the 3-1 Brewers were tied for first place in the league with the Tisdale Rangers.

“It’s been a really great start so far,” Brewers first baseman and pitcher Adam Morrison said. “We have a group of guys that played in midget and finished off their careers a couple of years ago, in addition to some guys that have some recent experience that have come on board.

“I think those younger guys have really rounded out our roster for the better and I think it also makes things sustainable for the future.”

The Brewers started off their season with a pair of triumphs over the Prince Albert Royals, but their biggest win came on Saturday as they scored eight runs in the seventh inning to pick up a dramatic 15-14 victory over the Dodgers.

“It was one of those things where every team needs that spark to get rolling and I think that win will do that for us,” Morrison said. “Everyone’s trying to knock the rust off at this early stage and we’re hoping that we can keep things rolling after that big comeback.

“It’s also been exciting to get out and play other teams. We had those two games to start the year with Prince Albert, with a lot of people at our home opener, and then to play at a historic field like Marysburg really helps to get the competitive juices flowing, especially when you are playing a team like Humboldt who are a great baseball community.”

The Brewers are looking to take sole position of first place on Tuesday night against the Rangers.

“We’ve been calling it the ‘Battle of the Baby Blues’ as we both have the same colour jerseys,” Morrison said. “There’s been some chirping back and forth over who has the better uniform, but I think whoever wins is going to be pumped up no matter what as they’ll take over first place.”

More information on the league can be found on the Highway 3 Baseball League’s Facebook page.