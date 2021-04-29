P.A. man charged with child porn offences

Charges have been laid against a Prince Albert man who is accused of accessing child porn through social media. The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) announced the charges Wednesday.

The investigation began on Dec. 29. A search warrant was executed at a Prince Albert residence Wednesday that police say was the location where the offences occurred. According to a press release, child pornography was located and several electronic items were seized.

Ryan Clark-McDonald, 20, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with possessing child pornography and making child pornography available. He was due for a first court appearance on April 29.

He is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.