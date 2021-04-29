Canada doubles up Latvia at World Under-18’s

Canada’s second game in Group A play at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship was dramatically different than their debut performance.

After a 12-1 romp of Sweden on Tuesday, Wednesday’s contest with Latvia went right down to the wire before Canada came away with a 4-2 triumph in Plano, Texas.

Mason McTavish (Peterborough Petes) led the way with two goals and an assist, while Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings) and Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) had a goal and an assist each.

Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) dished out a pair of helpers in the triumph, which saw Benjamin Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting) make 25 saves in his first competitive action in over a year.

Prince Albert Raiders blueliner Nolan Allan was held without a point during the contest.

Karlis Mezsargs turned in an impressive 48 saves for Latvia, who got their goals from Sandis Vilmanis and Anri Ravinskis.

Canada, who were without forward Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs) and defenceman Corson Ceulemans (Brooks Bandits) on Wednesday for precautionary reasons that are not related to COVID-19, will return to the ice at 7 p.m. on Friday against Switzerland.

Meanwhile, 2020 Raiders import draft pick Uladzislau Shyla will be back in action on Thursday night as Belarus goes up against Latvia.

Standings

Group A

Canada – 6 points Belarus – 3 points Sweden – 3 points Switzerland – 3 points Latvia – 0 points

Group B

Finland – 5 points United States – 4 points Czech Republic – 3 points Russia – 3 points Germany – 0 points

Wednesday’s Scores