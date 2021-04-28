Raiders win wild season finale against Broncos in overtime

Moe, Nachbaur and Paddock wrap up WHL careers

The strangest season in Prince Albert Raiders history concluded on Wednesday night with one of the most bizarre contests the team has ever taken part in.

With the team holding a 5-3 lead over the Swift Current Broncos at the 8:01 mark of the third period, Raiders netminder Max Paddock was given a snow shower by Broncos forward Josh Davies and proceeded to pummel in the face as both players were down in the crease during a post-whistle scrum.

As a result of the play, Davies was given a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct, but Paddock was given a five-minute match penalty and a game misconduct for what the officials deemed as an attempt to injure.

The Broncos scored twice in the second half of the final frame, with Cole Nagy tying things up with 1:03 to go, but the Raiders would prevail in overtime as Ozzy Wiesblatt scored a highlight reel goal to give his team a 6-5 triumph in the final game of the Western Hockey League’s East Division hub at the Brandt Centre.

“It just goes to show the culture that’s in our dressing room and our three overagers (Paddock, Spencer Moe and Justin Nachbaur) are a big part of that,” Raiders head coach Marc Habscheid said. “It’s about winning and the Raiders play to win no matter what the circumstance is.

“We had a lot of injuries early on and our Euros weren’t here, but it didn’t matter. These guys wanted to win every game and that’s awesome. I loved how they conducted themselves throughout the bubble. They were always first class and treated people with respect. They are all a bunch of winners.”

While his teammates were battling it out with the Broncos, Paddock watched the action from the Raiders tunnel after being ejected in his last WHL contest.

“Those are my brothers out there and I wanted to be there to support them,” said Paddock, who posted a 64-58-14 record with a 3.01 goals against average, a .905 save percentage and nine shutouts in 148 regular season games with the Regina Pats and the Raiders.

“We’ve spent every single hour of the day together for the last two months. They’ve grown to be my brothers in that dressing room and I was ready to be there to cheer them on. I was a little nervous watching it from the tunnel but they battled hard and were able to get the win.”

Nachbaur was able to find the scoresheet in his final WHL contest as he batted a puck into the net early in the third period.

“I scored my first goal against Swift Current and my last one against them,” said Nachbaur, who had 89 points in 216 regular season games for Prince Albert. “It’s funny how the world works like that.”

While Moe missed out on getting a point in his last game for the Raiders, it wasn’t for a lack of effort as his third period breakaway attempt was turned aside by Dyck.

“It’s an emotional day but I got to win my last game and be with my buddies over the last couple of months,” said Moe, who played in 286 regular season games for the Raiders and recorded 129 points. “What more could you ask for.”

Reece Vitelli had two goals and an assist to lead the way for the 9-11-3-1 Raiders, who snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday and finished the season in fourth place in the East Division.

Wiesblatt had a goal and an assist in the triumph to end the season on a seven-game point streak, while Eric Pearce and Remy Aquilon both dishes out a pair of helpers.

Terrell Goldsmith and Tyson Laventure also scored in the triumph, which saw Paddock make 21 saves and Carter Serhyenko turn aside six shots in relief.

Michael Farren paced the Broncos on offence with three assists, as they finished at the bottom of the East Division standings with a 6-16-2-0 record.

Mathew Ward, Raphael Pelletier and Carter Stebbings rounded out the scoring and Dyck stopped 32 shots for Swift Current as their two-game winning streak came to an end.

While the Raiders’ overagers will bid farewell to the WHL, the rest of the team will now gear up for the 2021-22 season, though a start date for that campaign is anyone’s guess as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope the guys that are coming back understand the winning culture that we have here,” Nachbaur said.

“It was a learning year for our younger guys and I think the biggest thing that they can take away from this season as they going into next year is that we want to win no matter what.”