Province reports four deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three deaths were in the Saskatoon zone, one in the 40 to 49 age group, one in the 50 to 59 age group and one in the 70 to 79 age group.

The other death was in the Regina zone in the 70 to 79 age group.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 has risen to 486.

On Wednesday there were four new cases reported in North Central, which includes Prince Albert.

In the province there was a total of 213 new cases reported. Regina led the province with 81 new cases reported.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 51 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 27 active cases and North Central 3 has 41 active cases.

There are currently 184 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 142 reported as receiving in patient care, there are six in North Central. Of the 42 people reported as being in intensive care, there are two in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 245, or 20.0 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 40,614 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,443 are considered active.

Another 284 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 37,685.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,992 cases are from the North area (3,810 North West, 3,750 North Central and 1,432 North East).

There were 3,399 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on April 26.

As of today there have been 762,565 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 7,334 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 415,763.

There were 736 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North Central, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central, South East, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 378 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Effective April 28, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program has expanded to age 42 and older, except for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it has expanded to age 30 and older.

This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, pharmacies and mobile.

According to the province, 80 per cent of residents over the age of 60 have received their first dose and 40 per cent of those 18 plus have received their first dose.

103 variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 103 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone, as of April 27.

This was among 6,444 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 75 cases with area of residency pending.

There are now 13 VOCs identified in the adjacent North East.

Regina led the province with 3,584 identified VOCs.

There were aero new lineage results reported today. Of the 2,305 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 2,277 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), nine are B.1.351 (SA) and 19 are P.1. (Brazilian).

Yesterday saw an increase in P.1. variant cases initially reported. That variant isn’t only present in the Southwest, where it was initially detected. It has since been identified in the South Central, North West and Saskatoon zones.

The Regina zone accounts for 1,581 (or 69 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.