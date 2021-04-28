Allan scores in Canada’s dominating performance against Sweden

Raiders import pick Shyla has three assists in Belarus’ win over Switzerland

Nolan Allan became the first Prince Albert Raiders player to score for Canada at the IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship in eight years on Tuesday evening in Plano, Texas.

The Davidson, Sask. product, who turns 18 on Wednesday, fired a point shot past Swedish netminder Viggo Andren during the second period of play as Canada cruised to a 12-1 triumph in their opening game in Group A play.

Josh Morrissey was the last Raiders player to score at the tournament before Allan, as he found the back of the net three times in Canada’s run to the gold medal at the 2013 event in Sochi, Russia.

Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright stole the show on Tuesday as he recorded a hat trick in his first competitive game in over a year, while Barrie Colts blueliner Brandt Clarke had two goals and two assists.

Mason McTavish (Peterborough Peters), Francesco Pinelli (Kitchener Rangers), Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers), Brett Harrison (Oshawa Generals), Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires) and Ryan Winterton (Hamilton Bulldogs) also scored in the triumph.

Meanwhile, 2020 Raiders import draft pick Uladzislau Shyla recorded three assists on Tuesday as Belarus improved to 1-1 in Group A with a 7-1 triumph over Switzerland.

Shyla recorded the primary assists on a trio of goals by Rouyn-Noranda Huskies draft pick Danila Klimovich, who is tied for the tournament lead in scoring with four points.

Canada will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Latvia, while Belarus has the day off.

Their next game will be against Latvia on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Standings

Group A

Belarus – 3 points Canada – 3 points Sweden – 3 points Switzerland – 3 points Latvia – 0 points

Group B

United States – 4 points Czech Republic – 3 points Russia – 3 points Finland – 2 points Germany – 0 points

Round-Robin Scores

Monday, April 26

Sweden 5 Belarus 1 (Ludwig Persson (Frolunda) – One Goal and One Assist)

Czech Republic 3 Germany 1 (Nikita Quapp (Krefeld Penguins) – 37 Saves)

Switzerland 4 Latvia 2 (Kevin Pasche (Lausanne) – 39 Saves)

Russia 7 United States 6 (Nikita Chibrikov (SKA St. Petersburg – Lethbridge Hurricanes Draft Pick) Overtime Winner – One Goal and Two Assists)

Tuesday, April 27