Youth facing charges in connection with Lac La Ronge stabbing makes first court appearance

A youth facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing in Lac La Ronge First Nation made his first appearance in court Monday morning.

RCMP arrested the youth on April 24 after one woman and one man were stabbed at a residence in the community. RCMP were called to the scene at around 12:30 a.m.

The victims were taken to La Ronge Hospital, and then air lifted to Saskatoon with serious injuries.

Police charged the youth with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. The youth’s name will not be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.