SJHL looking to make a full return to play in 2021-22

A little over a month after the 2020-21 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season was cancelled, the Junior A circuit reaffirmed their plans to return to action next year.

“The SJHL will continue our efforts to work with the Saskatchewan Government to ensure that appropriate safety protocols needed, will be in place for the start of the 2021-2022 hockey season,” SJHL president Bill Chow said in a prepared statement on Monday morning.

“The SJHL is optimistic that fans will be able to join us in our arenas. However, protocols like mandatory masking and social distancing may still need to be in effect. Remaining vigilant and following public health safety measures, will help us get you back in our arenas.”

The league had started their 2020-21 campaign on Nov. 6, but it came to a halt nearly three weeks later as all competitive sports in the province stopped play due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers.

There were plans to finish out the season in a hub location in Weyburn, but that was not approved by the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority, which led to the season being cancelled on March 23.