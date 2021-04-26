RCMP searching for dangerous suspect who escaped custody at Meadow Lake courthouse

RCMP are searching for a 23-year-old man who escaped custody while at court in Meadow Lake.

Christopher Gilbert Ernest was in court facing multiple charges when he fled custody at around noon on April 26. Police consider Ernest to be dangerous, and have advised residents not to approach him if spotted.

He is believed to be on his way to Waterhen Lake First Nation, but this has not been confirmed.

Ernest is roughly 5’9 and weighs around 160 lbs. He was last scene wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Ernest’s whereabouts is asked to call Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or 911.

Ernest has been charged with resisting arrest, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, and assault with a weapon, among others.