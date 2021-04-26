Métis Nation-Saskatchewan donates Chromebooks to Sask. Rivers

Recently the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division received a donation of Chromebooks from the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) and has been distributing them over the past two weeks to schools in the division.

Superintendent Jennifer Hingley explained that they were received and then processed before being sent to schools.

“We received 400 Chromebooks from the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S). That is a lot. It was a very generous donation,” Hingley explained.

Hingley explained that the division appreciated the thoughtfulness of MN-S thinking about what students need. This will help the division address challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that was in response to the concern around access to technology for some of our students. This helps us all be able to give students the tools they need to be able to learn and engage in the classroom,” she said.

The Saskatchewan Rivers division has schools located in both the Western Region 1 and Western Region 2 areas of the MN-S

Students who self-declared as Métis will receive the Chromebooks. The MN-S contacted school divisions about the donation in the fall.

“The Métis Nation themselves determined how many Chromebooks they donated to us and they gave us 400 Chromebooks,” she explained.

“But like a lot of places, Chromebooks were a procurement challenge. We have received them now and we are so grateful for the donation, they are in the hands of our students and they are supporting students in their learning,” she said.

In a release on their website the division thanked Glen McCallum, MN-S President, Loretta King, Western Region 1 Regional Director and Sherry McLennan, Western Region 2 Regional Director for the generous gift.

A similar donation from the MN-S to the Prince Albert Catholic School Division was previously announced.