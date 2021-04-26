COVID-19 connected to Wesmor High School

On Monday morning the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division notified the public that a case of COVID-19 has been connected to an individual or individuals at Carlton Comprehensive High School in Prince Albert.

According to the division students in one classroom and the associated staff will be self-isolating until May 7 and one classroom will be self-monitoring.

In addition, several students in three buses (#4, #40 & #223) and the associated staff will be isolating or self monitoring until May 7.

As well, there is no evidence that the cases were acquired or transmitted at school and in person learning will continue for the rest of the school.

Once the division was informed of the positive COVID-19 test results communication was shared with the classrooms/cohorts, the connected staff, as well as with the school community.

The learning program will continue remotely only for those students and staff affected while in-person learning will continue for the rest of the school.

As is the circumstance in all reports of COVID-19 in the division due to privacy concerns, further details of the case will not be shared.

They explained that both the local Medical Health Officer and the provincial Chief Medical Health Officer continue to indicate that because of the protocols in place, schools are safe and are not significant source of transmission.

They explained that we all share the responsibility to minimize the risk of COVID transmission.

“The division deeply appreciates the support that students, parents and community members have demonstrated.”