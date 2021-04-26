Area projects on Provincial highway tenders list

The Ministry of Highways has released its 2021 Spring Tender schedule for highway construction safety improvement projects. The estimated value of these new projects is $85.4 million.



“As our recent budget shows, investing in projects that ensure the safety and integrity of our transportation network remains a top priority for this government,” Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. “Through stimulus spending and early tendering of capital projects like these, we are wisely investing as part of our pandemic recovery while also ensuring good jobs in the construction industry that help grow our economy.”



The Ministry of Highways publishes tender plans in the spring and fall so industry may prepare to bid on upcoming projects.

Projects in this tender release in the area include Highway 3 twinning west of Prince Albert, Highway 35 repairs at Tisdale, Highway 38 embankment safety improvement south of Greenwater Provincial Park, Highway 135 lighting improvement at Pelican Narrows Airport, Highways 155 and 908 spot improvements north of Buffalo Narrows and north of Île-à-la-Crosse and Culvert replacements at more than 30 locations.



“The continuation of spending is something that is going to keep our economy growing,” Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association President Shantel Lipp said.

We’re thankful to this government for the continued investment and for recognizing that our industry is essential to keeping our economy strong.”

Other projects include Highway 11 intersection improvements south of Saskatoon, Highway 20 turning lane construction near Humboldt, Highway 24 grading and paving from Leoville to west of Chitek Lake and Highway 28 surfacing from Lake Alma to Radville.

“Road builders and heavy construction contractors allow manufacturers to distribute supplies to grocery stores, fuel to gas bars and those requiring medical care to hospitals,” Lipp said.



Tender advertisements are underway. Start dates for construction will depend on contractor availability and weather.

According to the province they are improving more than 1,350 km of provincial highways this year, the second of its 10-year Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways. With this year’s projects, the province is ahead of the pace needed to meet this target at 2,350 km improved.



There is $300 million in highways stimulus funds being invested over several years in thin-membrane surface upgrades, passing lanes and improvements to municipal roads and airports.



Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $10.6 billion in highways infrastructure, improving more than 17,100 km of Saskatchewan highways.