Province reports 249 new COVID-19 cases, 290 recoveries, two deaths and 7,451 vaccine doses administered in Sunday update

Health officials reported 249 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 290 recoveries and two more deaths.

A patient in their 50s and another at least 80 years of age or older died after testing positive for the virus. Both deaths occurred in the North West Zone.

The province also reported 7,451 more vaccine doses administered, 615 of which were in North Central. Roughly 38 per cent of Saskatchewan’s adult population have now received their first dose. That number rises to 57 per cent among residents at least 40 years of age or older.

North Central reported seven new cases and eight more recoveries on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the area to 120.

North Central Zone 2, which includes Prince Albert, reported four new cases. There are now 50 active cases in the zone. A total of 4,594 North Central residents have been fully vaccinated.

Zone 1 reported two new cases, for an active case total of 30. Zone 3 reported one new case for an active total of 40.

The Far North West reported 17 new cases on Sunday, bringing their active total to 83. Those were the only new cases reported in the entire far north. Both the Far North East and Far North Central had one case reassigned to them. Both cases were announced before Sunday without any residency information. The Far North East now has 34 active cases, while Far North Central has one.

The North East, which includes Nipawin, Melfort and Tisdale, reported five new cases and five more recoveries. Their active case total remains unchanged at 36.

There are now 2,515 active cases across Saskatchewan. The Regina Zone has the most with 861, followed by the Saskatoon Zone with 451 and the South East with 257. Far North Central has the fewest number of active cases with one, followed by the Far North East with 34, and the North East with 36.

There are currently 186 people in hospital with COVID-19, 49 of which are in intensive care. Two of those ICU patients are in North Central.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 251 new COVID cases per day over the past week.