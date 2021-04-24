Story walk aims to develop child literacy in creative ways

It’s been a difficult year to host regular family activity events, so three Prince Albert organizations decided to take their plans outdoors.

On Saturday, the Prince Albert Literacy Network (PALN), Kids First Prince Albert, and the Family Resource Centre, partnered together to create the first of several story walks in Kinsmen Park.

Coordinators set up story blocks around a walking path, allowing families to get some exercise, enjoy the scenery, and read a story along the way.

“We’ve been at a standstill as far as being able to host family events,” said Kara Thorpe, the PALN’s family literacy coordinator. “We wanted to have an event that was safe, worked with families, did a bit of literacy, and got families going outside.”

“This is the first of nine, so we’re hoping to build some momentum, and maybe the weather will cooperate better,” Kids First Prince Albert program manager Mick Gratias added with a chuckle. “I think this is just a tremendous thing.”

Families were able to read a page from ‘Put me in this book’ by Canadian author Robert Munsch at each stop along the story walk. Afterward, they received a story bag, which includes a copy of the book, plus some literacy activities to do at home.

Thorpe said the goal was to create a memorable family experience, and Munsch’s stories were perfect for making that happen.

“His language is so immersive,” Thorpe explained. “You can see the families—even the last dad going through—getting very bold with their language, and that’s just super exciting to see. It’s very interactive.”

The COVID-19 lockdowns have presented new challenges for organizations that primarily or exclusively work with families. Normally, representatives from Kidsport, for example, would meet families in their homes, something that’s impossible under the current conditions. That’s what makes events like the story walk so vital.

“We’ve been trying to reach out through Facebook or texting or (instant) messaging,” Gratias explained. “It really isn’t the same because you lose that face-to-face contact with people, so it has been really challenging. Absolutely.”

However, if there is a silver lining, it’s that families are developing a new appreciation for the literacy programs offered by the three organizations. Now, it’s just a matter of finding creative ways to meet that demand for more reading.

“It’s inspiring to know that families are still wanting to do it,” Thorpe said. “Organizations are still trying to find ways to do it in a safe way, and just continue the literacy development of children.”