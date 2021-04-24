Province announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 194 recoveries, two deaths, 10,159 new vaccine doses

Health officials announced 286 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 194 recoveries and two more deaths.

Two patients in the Regina Zone passed away after testing positive for the virus. Both residents were in their 70s.

The province also announced 10,159 more vaccine doses were administered on Friday, bringing the total number of doses to 392,294. Roughly 30 per cent of Saskatchewan residents have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

The North Central Zone reported 25 new cases on Saturday, plus two more recoveries, bring in the total number of active cases in the region to 121. North Central Zone 2, which includes Prince Albert, reported 10 of those cases. Zone 1 reported four and Zone 3 reported 11.

There are now 30 active cases in Zone 1, 52 in Zone 2, and 39 in Zone 3.

The Far North West reported 15 new cases. Those were the only new cases reported in the entire far north.

There are now 74 active cases in the Far North West, 34 in the Far North East, and none in Far North Central.

The North East, which includes Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin, reported four new cases and two more recoveries. There are now 36 active cases in the area.

Saskatchewan now has 2,558 active cases. Regina has the most with 849, followed by Saskatoon with 484 and the South East Zone with 257.

Health officials have reported an average of 257 new cases per day over the past week. The seven day average was 266 one week ago.

A total of 186 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including 51 in intensive care. Three of those ICU patients are in North Central.

As of April 23, 5,880 variants of concern have been identified in Saskatchewan, 85 of which are in North Central.

Health officials administered 859 vaccine doses in North Central on Friday. That was the fifth highest total out of any zone in the province. Saskatoon had the highest with 3,277, followed by the North West Zone with 930, and the South East Zone with 908.