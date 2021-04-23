Province reports 245 new cases, 296 recoveries, one death in Friday COVID update

Saskatchewan health officials reported 245 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 296 recoveries and one more death.

The province also announced that 9,801 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, 349 of which were in the North Central Zone.

A patient in their 60s passed away in the Regina Zone after testing positive for COVID-19. No other details about the case were released.

North Central reported 15 new cases on Friday along with five more recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 96. That’s an increase of 11 from Thursday.

North Central Zone 2, which includes the City of Prince Albert, reported six new cases, bringing the active case total to 44. Zone 1 reported seven new cases, while Zone 3 reported two. There are now 24 active cases in Zone 1 and 28 in Zone 3.

The three far north regions reported a combined 11 new cases on Friday, nine of which were in the Far North East. The other two were in the Far North West. The far north also reported a combined seven recoveries.

There are now 64 active cases in the Far North West, 34 in the Far North East, and none in Far North Central.

The North East Zone, which includes Nipawin, Melfort and Tisdale, reported five new cases and three more recoveries. There are now 34 active cases in the region.

There are now 2,463 active cases across the province. The Regina Zone has the most, with 821, followed by Saskatoon with 468 and the South East Zone with 260. Far North Central is the only zone with no active cases.

Saskatchewan has average 251 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a decrease from the average of 264 reported on Friday, April 16.

There are 186 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 52 of which are in intensive care. Two of those ICU patients are in North Central.

As of April 22, 54 per cent of Saskatchewan residents at least 40 years of age and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.