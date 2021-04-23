Increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at P.A. “Freedom Rally”

Late Friday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced that there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the April 17 “Freedom Rally” in Prince Albert.

“Individuals who participated in this event on April 17, 2021 must immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner for further directions. You may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the SHA said.

They added that when an individual tests positive for COVID-19, a contact investigation immediately follows. If health officials determine an increased risk of exposure to the public, they direct that a public service announcement (PSA) be issued requiring impacted individuals to self-isolate. The PSA is not a commentary on a location or a business and its practices. Reasonable efforts are made to inform the business or location in advance of public notification.