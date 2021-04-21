Province reports 4 more deaths in Wednesday COVID update

Health officials reported on Wednesday that four more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, including one patient in their 30s.

They also announced 231 new COVID cases, 317 more recoveries, and 365,001 total vaccine doses administered.

The other three patients were in the 40-49, 70-79 and 80-plus age categories. All four deaths occurred in the Regina Zone.

The North Central Zone reported four new cases on Wednesday, two of which were in Zone 2. The other two new cases were in Zone 3. North Central also reported eight more recoveries.

There are now 84 active cases in North Central, 37 of which are in Zone 2. Zone 1 has 22, while Zone 3 has 25.

The Far North West reported 12 new case on Wednesday. Those were the only cases reported in the far north. There are now 18 active cases in the Far North East, 56 in the Far North West, and none in Far North Central.

The North East Zone, which includes Nipawin, Melfort and Tisdale, reported one new case and six more recoveries. There are now 26 active cases in the area.

The Saskatoon and Regina zones accounted for the bulk of the new case load, with 68 and 75 new cases respectively. Central East reported the third highest new case total with 19.

Regina continues to have the highest number of active cases with 876, followed by Saskatoon with 513 and the South East with 242.

As of Wednesday, 185 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care. Two of those ICU patients are in North Central.

Saskatchewan has averaged 253 new cases per day over the past week. There are currently 2,551 active cases across the province.

Healthcare workers administered 7,554 new vaccine doses on Tuesday, 533 of which were in North Central. The province says 52 per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 40 and older have received their first dose.

The three far north regions reported a combined 283 new vaccine doses administered. That includes 155 in the Far North East, and 126 in the Far North West. The North East reported 321.

The province is still waiting for residency information for 268 doses administered on Tuesday.

Roughly 47 per cent of phase one healthcare workers have received their second dose of the vaccine. That list includes long-term care home and personal care home staff.