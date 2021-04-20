Mintos announce return of three players for upcoming season

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald Victoria Royals prospect Nate Misskey, left, will return to the Prince Albert Mintos blueline next season.

A trio of players that were with the Prince Albert Mintos during their shortened 2020-21 campaign will be returning to the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League club next year.

The club announced on Monday evening that forward Carter Hanson, blueliner Nate Misskey and goaltender Ty Shumanski will be back for the 2021-22 season.

Misskey is a signed prospect of the Victoria Royals after being picked in the third round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, while Shumanski was a seventh round selection by the Portland Winterhawks in 2019.

As of Tuesday evening, the Mintos have signed 15 players for next year.

Forwards

  • Zach Bansley (05 – Second season with the Mintos)
  • Karson Blanchette (05 – Second season with the Mintos)
  • Jacob Cossette (04 – Spent last season with the Tisdale Trojans)
  • Matthew Cudmore (05 – Spent last season with the Prince Albert Lakeland Towing Vulcans Under-18 program)
  • Carter Hanson (05 – Second season with Mintos)
  • Ryan Lepitzki (04 – Spent last season with the Battlefords Stars but didn’t play a game – Was with the Prince Albert Dairy Queen Chill Under-18 program in 2019-20)
  • Ryland Martin (05 – Spent last season with the Humboldt Under-18 AA Broncos)
  • Travis Swanson (04 – Second season with Mintos)
  • Ashton Tait (06 – Spent last two seasons with the Prince Albert Venice House Pirates)

Defencemen

  • Danton Cox (05 – Second season with Mintos)
  • Scott McLean (06 – Spent last two season with the North East Wolfpack)
  • Nate Misskey (05 – Second season with Mintos)
  • Rhett Ravndahl (05 – Second season with Mintos)

Goaltenders

  • Jayden Kraus (06 – Spent last two seasons with the Prince Albert Venice House Pirates)
  • Ty Shumanski (04 – Second season with Mintos)
