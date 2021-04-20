Mintos announce return of three players for upcoming season

A trio of players that were with the Prince Albert Mintos during their shortened 2020-21 campaign will be returning to the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League club next year.

The club announced on Monday evening that forward Carter Hanson, blueliner Nate Misskey and goaltender Ty Shumanski will be back for the 2021-22 season.

Misskey is a signed prospect of the Victoria Royals after being picked in the third round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, while Shumanski was a seventh round selection by the Portland Winterhawks in 2019.

As of Tuesday evening, the Mintos have signed 15 players for next year.

Forwards

Zach Bansley (05 – Second season with the Mintos)

Karson Blanchette (05 – Second season with the Mintos)

Jacob Cossette (04 – Spent last season with the Tisdale Trojans)

Matthew Cudmore (05 – Spent last season with the Prince Albert Lakeland Towing Vulcans Under-18 program)

Carter Hanson (05 – Second season with Mintos)

Ryan Lepitzki (04 – Spent last season with the Battlefords Stars but didn’t play a game – Was with the Prince Albert Dairy Queen Chill Under-18 program in 2019-20)

Ryland Martin (05 – Spent last season with the Humboldt Under-18 AA Broncos)

Travis Swanson (04 – Second season with Mintos)

Ashton Tait (06 – Spent last two seasons with the Prince Albert Venice House Pirates)

Defencemen

Danton Cox (05 – Second season with Mintos)

Scott McLean (06 – Spent last two season with the North East Wolfpack)

Nate Misskey (05 – Second season with Mintos)

Rhett Ravndahl (05 – Second season with Mintos)

Goaltenders