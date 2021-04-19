Three cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Monday

Saskatchewan health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Monday.

This was among a total of 243 cases reported in the province. Regina led the province with 160 new cases reported.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 33 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 25 active cases and North Central 3 has 17 active cases.

There were no deaths reported on Monday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 465.

There are currently 200 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 157 reported as receiving in patient care, six are in North Central. Of the 43 people reported as being in intensive care, one is in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases was 253, or 20.6 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 38,401 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,626 are considered active. Another 357 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 35,310.

Since the start of the pandemic 8,658 cases are from the North area (3,624 North West, 3,634 North Central and 1,400 North East).

There were 3,098 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on April 18. As of April 19, there have been 731,589 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 7,043 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 352,169.

There were 679 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North West, Far North Central, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central, South East, Saskatoon and Regina.

There were 198 doses administered with zone of residence information pending.

In an effort to continue to protect residents as quickly as possible, the eligible age for booking vaccination appointments online or by telephone was lowered to 48 years starting April 16.

As well, the Ministry of Health has been informed of a reduction in the April 26 Moderna shipment. Saskatchewan’s allocation has been reduced by 47 per cent, from 35,800 doses to 18,800 doses. The Ministry is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada to determine the potential impact this reduction could have on booked appointments, and the pharmacy vaccination pilot project, and will have an update in the coming days.

Canada has also purchased an additional eight million Pfizer doses for delivery between May and July. Allocation to Saskatchewan is to be determined.

According to the province, 50 per cent of residents age 40 plus have received their first dose.

59 variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 59 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, as of April 19.

This was among 4,664 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 49 cases with area of residency pending.

There are now six variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 2,919 identified VOCs.

These have previously been reported as “presumptive positives” but all screening test s will be considered confirmed VOCs for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations.

There were no new lineage results reported Monday. Of the 1,703 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 1,703 are B1.1.1.7 (UK) and nine are B1.351 (SA).

The Regina zone accounts for 1,413 (74 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.