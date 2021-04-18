Death related to COVID-19 reported in North Central Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Sunday.

The death was in the 50 to 59 age group and according to reports was that of Carlton Comprehensive teacher Victor Thunderchild who was 55-years-old.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 has risen to 465.

On Sunday there were 12 cases reported in North Central.

This was among a total of 289 cases reported in the province. Regina led the province with 16 new cases reported.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 36 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 29 active cases and North Central 3 has 21 active cases.

There are currently 189 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 144 reported as receiving in patient care, seven are in North Central. Of the 45 people reported as being in intensive care, two are in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases was 261, or 21.3 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 38,160 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,599 are considered active. Another 205 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 34,953.

Since the start of the pandemic8,624 cases are from the North area (3,594 North West, 3,630 North Central and 1,400 North East).

There were 3,623 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on April 16. As of April 17, there have been 728,491 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 11,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 345,126.

There were 925 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 243 doses administered with zone of residence information pending.

In an effort to continue to protect residents as quickly as possible, the eligible age for booking vaccination appointments online or by telephone was lowered to 48 years starting at 8:00 a.m. Friday, April 16.

As well, the Ministry of Health has been informed of a reduction in the April 26 Moderna shipment. Saskatchewan’s allocation has been reduced by 47 per cent, from 35,800 doses to 18,800 doses. The Ministry is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada to determine the potential impact this reduction could have on booked appointments, and the pharmacy vaccination pilot project, and will have an update in the coming days.

According to the province, 49 per cent of residents age 40 plus have received their first dose.

55 variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 55 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, as of April 18.

This was among 4,664 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 37 cases with area of residency pending.

There are now six variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 2,857 identified VOCs.

These have previously been reported as “presumptive positives” but all screening test s will be considered confirmed VOCs for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations.

There were 206 new lineage results reported today. Of the 1,703 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 1,703 are B1.1.1.7 (UK) and nine are B1.351 (SA).

The Regina zone accounts for 1,294 (76 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.