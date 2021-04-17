Americans suspend team activities due to positive COVID-19 test

The Western Hockey League announced on Saturday afternoon that the Tri-City Americans have suspended all team activities as a result of a positive COVID-19 test for a player within the team cohort.

“The WHL is working in consultation with the Washington State Department of Health regarding the matter concerning the Tri-City Americans,” the league said in a prepared statement. “Pending determination of close contacts and further test results, the WHL will provide further information.”

The Americans last played on Tuesday against the Seattle Thunderbirds, but their opponents are not considered close contacts based upon when the positive COVID-19 test was recorded.

The league has also postponed the Americans’ next three games, which were to see them play a home-and-home series with the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday and Sunday before visiting the Thunderbirds again on Wednesday.

Tri-City joins the Calgary Hitmen as WHL teams that aren’t on the ice due to a positive COVID-19 result within their cohort.