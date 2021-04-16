Mintos and Bears announce signings for 2021-22 season

It was a busy week for the Prince Albert Mintos and the Prince Albert Northern Bears as the Under-18 AAA clubs revealed several players that will be joining each roster for the upcoming campaign.

The Mintos are welcoming back forwards Zach Bansley (Lethbridge Hurricanes draft pick), Travis Swanson and Karson Blanchette (Seattle Thunderbirds draft pick) from last year’s squad, along with blueliners Danton Cox and Rhett Ravndahl (Portland Winterhawks draft pick).

The new players that will be joining the program are forward Jacob Cossette from the Tisdale Trojans, defenceman Scott McLean from the North East Wolfpack, forward Ryland Martin from the Humboldt Under-18 AA Broncos and forward Ryan Lepitzki from the Battlefords AAA Stars.

The program had previously announced that goaltender Jayden Kraus of the Prince Albert Venice House Pirates, forward Matthew Cudmore of the Prince Albert Lakeland Towing Vulcans Under-18 AA program and forward Ashton Tait of the Pirates will be joining the team next year.

Meanwhile, the Bears will be adding forward Tristyn Endicott from the Battlefords Under-15 Sharks, blueliner Kelsey Ledoux from the Saskatoon Under-15 Comets, forward Sasha Malenfant from the Prince Albert Under-15 Foxes, forward Bree Purcell from the Sharks, forward Kabree Young from the Prince Albert Under-18 Foxes, forward Julia Cey from the Prince Albert Under-16 Foxes and goaltender Paige Fischer from West Central Under-16 Wheat Kings to their roster.

The Bears have also announced the graduating netminder Janae Neufeld will be joining the Lakeland College Rustlers in Lloydminster next season and forward Taylor Leitch has committed to the Windsor Lancers for the 2022-23 campaign.