SaskTel to waive data overage charges until June 30

SaskTel announced plans Monday to waive data overage charges until June 30 to further assist customers who are learning online or working from home.

There will be no data overage charges for business or consumer customers on postpaid wireless plans, noStringsPrepaid, wireless plans or SaskTel fusion Internet plans.

“With the added increase in COVID-19 variants in the province and the return to online learning, our government understands the importance of staying connected during these trying times,” Minister Responsible for SaskTel Don Morgan said. “It has been a stressful year and waiving data overages will alleviate the worry of data usage for SaskTel customers until the end of the school year.”

“SaskTel knows our previous offers were appreciated by our customers and we are once again pleased to assist them with their work from home and online learning requirements,” SaskTel President and CEO Doug Burnett said. “This has certainly been a challenging year for everyone and we hope that by the end of this offer things will be returning to normal for most folks.”

Internet plans are already unlimited, SaskTel said in a press release.

The province used the press release to also highlight the already-announced SGI rebate cheques for about $285 per vehicle and SaskPower bull reductions of ten per cent.

The SGI rebate cheques will come out in May.

“These programs are helping Saskatchewan people as we work together to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” the province said in a press release.