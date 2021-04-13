City to temporarily shut down rush hour transit service

The City of Prince Albert plans to temporarily shut down its rush hour transit service on Wednesday, Apr. 14.

The City apologized for the inconvenience in media release issued Tuesday evening. City crews are working as quickly as possible to correct the issues causing the disruption, according to the release.

The City did not say what problem has caused the disruption. All media requests were directed to Public Works Director Wes Hicks, who will not be available for comment until Wednesday morning.

The rush hour transit service typically operates from 6:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.