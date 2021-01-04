NDP raise more questions about Hargrave’s Palm Springs trip

The NDP is questioning the reasoning behind MLA and Minister of Highways, Joe Hargrave’s decision to travel, who said he left for the U.S on Dec. 22 to finalize the sale of personal property and move his belongings back to Saskatchewan.

Real estate listings show that Hargrave’s home in California was listed on Dec. 26/27, according to an NDP press release sent Monday morning.

Property records confirm that the home’s current owner is Joseph Hargrave.

Several real estate listings show that the home was listed on Dec 26 or 27.

A listing on Compass.com states the home was listed on Dec. 27 and begun accepting back up offers on the same date.

Another listing of the same house on Zillow.com states it was listed on Dec. 27 and is pending sale since the same date.

The NDP believes there is no reason Hargrave had to finalize the sale in person and said in the release, “it turns out that even that attempt to excuse his behaviour wasn’t true.”

“Anyone who owns a house knows there’s a big difference between finalizing a sale and listing it,” said NDP Ethics Critic Matt Love.

“Why did the Minister feel the need to lie about this? Was he just trying to make his flimsy excuse for ignoring the rules sound better when really all he wanted was a sunny Christmas vacation by the golf course and pool in his gated community?” Love added.

The NDP also reported that Minister of Corrections, Christine Tell travelled to Palm Springs to visit a sick relative in November.

“Everyone has sympathy for those who have friends and family who are sick that they can’t see,” said Love. “What we’re asking is why Sask Party Government Ministers think rules and directives don’t apply to them? Why are they telling regular people to do one thing and then doing another themselves?”

The Herald has reached out to the provincial government for comment on NDPs accusations and confirmation of Tell’s trip.

