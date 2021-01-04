Man missing in Big River found dead

A missing man from Whitefish First Nation was found dead on Sunday afternoon, according to Big River RCMP.

Jayden Crookedneck was reported missing on Jan. 2. He was walking with two family members in Big River on Main Street at 2 a.m. the same morning. He left his family and went in the direction of the Big River boat launch.

“Jayden’s family and Big River RCMP have been searching for Jayden since and are worried for his well-being. Jayden is not dressed to spend a long period of time outside,” an earlier press release stated.

It was reported that Crookedneck was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants and no jacket when he went missing.

The police received a report that Crookedneck was last seen walking north on Mill Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Crookedneck was 17-years-old.

No further information is available at this time.