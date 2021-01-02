Canada advances to World Junior semifinal

While it wasn’t as dominant as their showing against Finland on New Year’s Eve, Canada took care of business on Saturday evening at Rogers Place.

The defending World Junior champions nabbed a spot in the semifinal round as they picked up a 3-0 quarter-final triumph over the Czech Republic in Edmonton.

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes) led the way for the tournament hosts on offence with a goal and an assist, while Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants) and Connor McMichael (London Knights) also lit the lamp.

Prince Albert Raiders blueliner Kaiden Guhle earned an assist on McMichael’s empty-netter for his third point of the tournament.

Devon Levi (Northeastern Huskies) turned aside all 29 shots he faced for his second shutout of the event.

Nick Malik (Soo Greyhounds) made 22 saves in a losing effort for the Czech Republic.

Canada is now waiting to find who they will play in Monday’s semifinal round at 5 p.m.

If the United States beats Slovakia on Saturday night, the tournament hosts would take on Russia.

If Slovakia pulls off the upset, they would be Canada’s opponent.

Medal Round Scores and Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 2

Russia 2 Germany 1 (Yarsolav Askarov (SKA St. Petersburg – Nashville Prdeators Draft Pick) – 18 Saves)

Finland 3 Sweden 2 (Roni Hirvonen (Assat – Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Pick) Game Winning Goal With 23 Seconds Left – Kari Piiroinen (Windsor Spitfires) – 22 Saves)

Canada 3 Czech Republic 0 (Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – One Goal and One Assist – Devon Levi (Northeastern Huskies) – 29 Saves)

9:30 p.m. – United States vs. Slovakia

Monday, Jan. 4

5 p.m. – Semifinal 1 (Canada will play at this time)

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal 2

Tuesday, Jan. 5