SJHL updates fans on status of 2020-21 season

In their first statement since the regular season came to a halt on Nov. 27 as part of the COVID-19 regulations put in place throughout the province, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League provided an update on New Year’s Eve on where things stand in regards to a return to play.

“As we continue to have discussions with the Saskatchewan Government and Saskatchewan Health Authority on the re-start of the 2020-21 season, the health and safety of our players, staff and volunteers is of the outmost importance,” the SJHL said in a prepared statement.

“The decisions on the dates of returning to play will probably not be determined until after Jan. 15. Some factors that will determine the restart are the number of cases and the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19.”

The league also said that they plan to conclude their regular season to determine the teams that will vie for the Canalta Cup.

The release also revealed that the SJHL’s Draft will not take place in June and will be held at a later date.

The Western Hockey League had previously announced that their Under-15 draft will be held next December due to the pause in age-level leagues throughout Western Canada.

As of Jan. 1, the Maritime Junior Hockey League was the only Junior A league in Canada that was playing regular season games.

The Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League and Superior International Junior Hockey League both played regular season contests prior to Christmas break, but both circuits have yet to announce their January schedules.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League, British Columbia Hockey League and Manitoba Junior Hockey League have all stated their intentions to resume play in 2021, though that is dependent on COVID-19 guidelines in their respective provinces.