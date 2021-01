The first baby born in 2021 in Prince Albert made his entrance into the world in the early afternoon on New Years Day.

Aaric Kharel was born at 12:33 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Victoria Hospital, according to a press release sent by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

He weighed seven pounds and 8 oz. His parents, Asmita Khatri Kharel and Anup Kharel are from Prince Albert.

Everyone is doing well, the release noted.