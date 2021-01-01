The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) notified the public on Wednesday of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

According to a release, an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a wake and funeral while they were likely infectious.

The wake was on Dec. 26 and 27 and the funeral was on Dec. 28.

Public health officials are advising individuals who were at the events on those specific dates to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. They advise to call HealthLine 811 or the nearest community health clinic to arrange for assessment and testing.

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms are advised to self-monitor for 14 days from the date of the last exposure.

“It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the release stated

According to the most recent numbers from the province, there are 272 active cases of COVID-19 in NITHA communities.

These cases include 138 in the Far North East zone, 61 in the North Central zone, 48 in the Far North West zone, 22 in the North East zone, three in Athabasca and no case reported in the Far North Central. There have been 983 recoveries and there are currently seven people in hospital.