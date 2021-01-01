Emergency services light up in tribute to hospital front line workers

A long line of police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances surrounded the perimeter of Victoria Hospital Thursday night in a motorcade tribute to hospital frontline workers and all the work they have put in during this challenging year.

The motorcade lit up and blasted their sirens as about a dozen hospital staff dressed in PPE stood outside the front door of the hospital to watch from a distance.

Victoria Hospital staff watch the motorcade tribute on Thursday night (Kelly Skjerven/Daily Herald)

Prince Albert Police spokesperson Charlene Tebbutt said that any time the service and officers can be part of something like this “means a lot.”

“We can’t celebrate New Years Eve and bring it in like we usually do, so this is kind of a neat way to be able to participate and share some in that community spirit as we look forward to 2021,” Tebbutt said.

She added that the police service is grateful for the community support they have received over 2020 as they deal with COVID-19 and other calls that need their attention.

“It’s just an important way that we can participate and support our healthcare workers and all front line workers who are working extra hard to deal with the challenges that come with COVID-19,” Tebbutt added about the tribute.

The motorcade was a part of the ‘Drumroll Please’ initiative for healthcare workers put on by Victoria Hospital Foundation that asked residents to step outside their homes and make some noise as a show of support.

The fire department was a part of the tribute on New Year’s Eve as well. Firefighters have also felt the added pressure of the pandemic.

“The stresses and the pressures (hospital staff are) under are immense and we would definitely want to recognize them and show our gratitude,” Captain Joel Perreault said.

Parkland Ambulance has also been faced with added stress to care for patients and was grateful to be a part of the motorcade.

“It is so important for our team to be part of this event as we too are leading the charge on these front lines of COVID care,” spokesperson Lyle Karasiuk said.

“We want to say thank you to our health care partners, the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, care aids, housekeepers, everyone in the health care who like us have been working really hard during the pandemic.”