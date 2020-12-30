MLA Joe Hargrave in California selling personal property

MLA for Prince Albert Carlton and Minister of Highways, Joe Hargrave, is in Palm Springs selling personal property, according to a statement.

Hargrave is moving things back to Saskatchewan and finalizing the sale of the property.

He’s been in Palm Springs since Dec. 22. The statement did not say when Hargrave would return to Canada.

The federal government advises residents to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Hargrave added that he will be self-isolating for 14-days in Prince Albert once he returns.

“The decision to travel was a personal choice to address personal business that I deemed necessary,” Hargrave’s statement read.

He added that Premier Scott Moe was advised about his travel plans.

In a statement, Moe said that he expects all cabinet and caucus members to follow public health orders and guidelines.

“When Minister Hargrave advised me of his travel for personal business that he deemed necessary, I conveyed the expectation that he follow all public health guidelines and self-isolate for 14-days upon his return,” Moe said in his statement.

Minister of Health, Paul Merriman was asked about Hargrave’s trip during Wednesday’s press conference.

“It is not my place to comment on my colleagues actions. Everyone has their own judgement as to what they feel is essential services, or essential travel,” Merriman said.

Merriman said he spent Christmas at home in Saskatoon with his wife and connected with family members virtually.

He added that he thinks Saskatchewan residents are doing an “amazing job” of following public health guidelines, and that these guidelines are challenging for people who can’t visit loved ones or have to limit their travel.

“Some people are unemployed because of (COVID-19),” Merriman added.

“There have been some situations where people have made some challenging decisions. Again, my colleagues, I expect them to make their own decisions on what is essential travel and no different than anybody else in Saskatchewan.”