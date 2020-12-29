Canada remains undefeated after win over Switzerland

Guhle notches second goal of the tournament

The defending World Junior champions turned in a dominating performance on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Canada improved to 3-0 and took sole position of first place in Group A after cruising to a 10-0 triumph over Switzerland.

Prince Albert Raiders blueliner Kaiden Guhle fired a shot into the back of the net late in the third period for his second goal of the week.

The tournament hosts scored just 90 seconds into the game as Phillip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals) converted a feed from Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves) for his fourth goal of the tournament.

“I’ve definitely taking advantage of my opportunities and I’m also playing with some great players, which helps a lot,” Tomasino said.

“I feel pretty good about my overall game, but there’s still a lot to go in this tournament and there’s a lot of time left for our team to grow.”

Byfield found the back of the net twice and notched a quartet of assists in the triumph, which saw Jakob Pelletier (Val-d’Or Foreurs) score twice and pick up an assist.

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes) recorded a goal and an assist for Canada, while Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s) dished out three helpers.

Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit), Connor McMichael (London Knights) and Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit) also lit the lamp and Devon Levi (Northeastern Huskies) made 15 saves to earn the shutout.

Prince Albert product Braden Schneider returned to the lineup after a one-game suspension, but the Brandon Wheat Kings blueliner was held without a point.

Noah Patenaude (Saint John Sea Dogs) turned aside 42 shots for Switzerland, who need to beat Germany in their round-robin finale on Wednesday in order to make the quarter-final round.

Canada will look to finish off Group A play on a winning note on Thursday as they will take on Finland at 5 p.m.

Standings (as of Tuesday evening)

Group A

1. Canada – 9 points

2. Finland – 6 points

3. Slovakia – 4 points

4. Germany – 2 points

5. Switzerland – 0 points

Group B

1. Sweden – 6 points

2. United States – 6 points

3. Czech Republic – 3 points

4. Russia – 3 points

5. Austria – 0 points

Round-Robin Scores

Monday, Dec. 28

Sweden 4 Austria 0 (Noel Gunler (Brynas IF – Carolina Hurricanes Draft Pick) – Two Goals – Sebastian Wraneschitz (Vienna Capitals) – 61 Saves)

Germany 4 Slovakia 3 (Mario Zimmerman (EV Landshut) Overtime Winner – Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – Ottawa Senators Prospect) – Two Goals and One Assist)

Tuesday, Dec. 29