10 deaths due to COVID-19 over last two days

There were 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the province on Tuesday.

Two deaths in the 60 to 69 age group and one in the 80-years-old and over group were reported in the North Central zone.

The 60 to 69 group also saw two deaths in the Saskatoon zone. A single death in the 70 to 79 age group was reported in the Regina zone. The 80 and over age group also saw two deaths reported in Regina and one reported each in the Far North West, North West and Central East zones.

There was also a death reported in the 20 to 29 age group in the Saskatoon zone.

The number of deaths in the province has now grown to 151.

There were also 208 cases reported over the two days in the province. Today saw 114 cases and Dec. 28 saw 94 cases.

There were 29 cases with pending information added to the North Central zone.

There were no hospitalization numbers reported in the province.

In the last hospitalization update, which was released on Sunday, there were 156 people in acute care and 26 in ICU.

The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 33 new cases over the two-day span.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 309 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 122 active cases and North Central 3 has 83 active cases.

The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 514 active cases.

The current seven-day average is 154, or 12.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Of the 15,022 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,191 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 11,680 after 405 more recoveries were reported over three days.

The total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 15,022 of those 3,621 cases are from the north area (1,378 north west, 1,744 north central and 499 north east).

As of Dec. 28, 2,371 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to health care workers in Regina as part of the initial pilot and in Saskatoon as part of Phase 1.

A total of 2,438 COVID-19 tests were processed over the previous three days. On Dec. 29 there were 1,199 processed and on Dec. 28 there were 1,239 processed.

As of Tuesday there have been 423,058 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

According to the province the daily case information, including news release and dashboard, will be posted from Dec. 29 through Dec. 31.

An update will not be available on New Year’s Day. That case information will be included in the next, scheduled information posting on Jan 2, 2021.

Update on vaccination rollout to come tomorrow

According to an email from the Ministry of Health, Minister of Health Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on the ongoing vaccination process on Wednesday.

The details included in the update will include more details on the rollout of the Moderna vaccine to Northern Saskatchewan as well an information on the additional vaccination site in Prince Albert which is set to begin in the City on Monday, Jan. 4 as announced by Merriman on Dec. 22.