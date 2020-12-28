Seven more deaths from COVID-19 reported on Sunday

Saskatchewan reported seven deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The seven deaths were included in the most recent COVID-19 update, which included statistics from Dec. 25, 26 and 27. The update was published on Dec. 27. There was no data update on Dec. 28.

Two deaths were in the 70-79 age group were reported in the North Central zone.

Two of the deaths were in the 80-years-old and over age group and located in the North West, one in that age group was also reported in the Regina and South East zones.

There was also one death reported in the North West was in the 30-39 age group.

The number of deaths in the province has now grown to 141.

There were also 559 new cases reported by the province on Sunday.

On Christmas Day there were 229 new cases and no new deaths reported. Hospitalizations included 125 acute care and 29 in ICU.

On Boxing Day there were 132 new cases and no new deaths reported. Hospitalizations included 144 acute care and 30 in ICU.

On Sunday there were 198 new cases reported. Hospitalizations include 156 in acute care and 26 in ICU.

The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 104 new cases over the three-day span.

The current seven-day average is 180, or 14.9 cases per 100,000 population.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 273 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 123 active cases and North Central 3 has 81 active cases.

The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 477 active cases.

Of the 14,814 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,945 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 11,275 after 500 more recoveries were reported over three days.

As of Dec. 23, 1,786 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to health care workers in Regina as part of the initial pilot and Saskatoon as part of Phase 1.

A total of 5,079 COVID-19 tests were processed over the previous three days. On Christmas Day there were 2,422, Boxing Day saw 1,442 reported and 1,215 were reported on Dec. 27.

As of Sunday there have been 420,620 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

According to the province the daily case information, including news release and dashboard, will be posted from Dec. 29 through Dec. 31.

An update will not be available on New Year’s Day. That case information will be included in the next, scheduled information posting on Jan 2, 2021.