Hospital foundation asking for residents to take part in New Years Eve tribute for frontline workers

The Victoria Hospital Foundation (VHF) is asking for help from Prince Albert residents in putting together a special tribute for hospital frontline workers on New Years Eve.

Residents are asked to head outside on their porch, lawn, balcony or driveway and make some noise on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in a show of support to hospital staff and other frontline workers. The initiative is called “Drumroll Please.”

This may include grabbing those pots and pans and banging on them with wooden spoons.

VHF CEO Sherry Buckler said that healthcare staff are celebrated regularly, but in light of the hard work they’ve put in during the pandemic, the foundation thought they’d do something extra this year to show just how thankful everyone is.

“It’s been a hard, long year and what a way to end the year, with the hope of a vaccine on the horizon and the numbers are starting to stabilize. We just want to end 2020 on a really hopeful and positive note,” Buckler said.

The fire department, police, and ambulance crews are also participating in the tribute by taking part in a symbolic motorcade around the hospital to show their support.

Buckler added that this is also a show of support for all frontline workers such as first responders, police, public health professionals and grocery store staff.

She also added that this is an opportunity to reflect on the year and the work everyone did to protect and care for each other.

“If anything the year 2020 has really shone a light on how nothing matters more than our health and safety of those that we love and care about the most,” Buckler said.

She added this is the “ultimate message” the foundation wants to end the year with.

Buckler also encouraged residents to take photos and videos of themselves and their family taking part in the tribute and post them to social media using the hashtags #drumrollplease and #helpthevic.