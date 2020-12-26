Guhle scores in World Junior opener

Schneider ejected after first period hit against Germany

Kaiden Guhle and Braden Schneider had differing experiences in Canada’s opening game of the 2021 World Juniors on Saturday afternoon in Edmonton.

Guhle, who is a defenceman for the Prince Albert Raiders, kickstarted the offence for the tournament hosts nearly two minutes into the first period as they cruised to an 16-2 win over a Germany side that was shorthanded due to players sitting out as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Schneider’s afternoon ended after just eight minutes and 40 seconds after he received a five-minute major penalty for a check to the head and a game misconduct after a hit on German forward Jan-Luca Schumacher.

It has yet to be announced if the Prince Albert product and Brandon Wheat Kings blueliner will serve any further discipline for the play.

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes) recorded a hat trick and had three assists to lead the way for Canada in their tournament-opening triumph, while Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) scored twice and dished out two helpers.

Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg Ice), Alex Newhook (Boston College Eagles) and Phillip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals) each lit the lamp twice for the hosts, who also got offensive contributions from Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit), Jakob Pelletier (Val-d’Or Foreurs), Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads) and Connor McMichael (London Knights).

Devon Levi (Northeastern Huskies) started the game and made nine saves, with his lone blemish coming on a first period marker by Buffalo Sabres draft pick John-Jason Peterka.

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) came in for the third period and turned aside four shots.

Germany also got a goal from Florian Elias on a late power play in the final frame.

Canada will look to improve to 2-0 in Group A play on Sunday as they will go up against Slovakia at 5 p.m.

Standings

Group A

Canada – 3 points Finland – 3 points Slovakia – 3 points Germany – 0 points Switzerland – 0 points

Group B

Russia – 3 points Sweden – 3 points Austria – 0 points Czech Republic – 0 points United States – 0 points

Round-Robin Results and Schedule

Friday, Dec. 25

Slovakia 1 Switzerland 0 (Simon Latkoczy (Madison Capitols) – 28 Saves)

Finland 5 Germany 3 (Aku Raty (Arizona Coyotes Draft Pick) – 1 Goal and 1 Assist)

Russia 5 United States 3 (Vasili Ponomaryov (Shawinigan Cataractes – Carolina Hurricanes Prospect) – 2 Goals)

Saturday, Dec. 26

Sweden 7 Czech Republic 1 (Phillip Broberg (Edmonton Oilers Prospect) – Three Assists)

Canada 14 Germany 1 (Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes – Buffalo Sabres prospect) – Three Goals and Three Assists)

8:30 p.m. – United States vs. Austria

Sunday, Dec. 27