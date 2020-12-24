Woman killed in head-on collision near Canwood Wednesday

Nine-year-old taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, four others hospitalized with minor injuries

A 39-year-old woman has passed away after a head-on collision between a car and an SUV Wednesday evening.

On Dec. 23 at about 4:42 p.m. Shellbrook/Ahtahkakoop RCMP received a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 55, about 4-5 km north of Canwood.

Officers determined a car and an SUV, each carrying three occupants, were involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, was declared deceased on the scene by EMS. Her family has been notified of her death. A 17-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a nine-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old man, and the two women passengers, aged 56 and 76, were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the collision at this time.