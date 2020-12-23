Moderna vaccine approved for use in Canada

A second COVID-19 has been approved for use in Canada.

Moderna’s vaccine, which uses a similar method to the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine, was approved by Health Canada on Wednesday. Canada’s first shipment of the vaccine is expected before the end of the calendar year.

The mRNA vaccines are like a set of instructions that teach your body to make a protein similar to the one on the exterior of the virus. Your immune system then learns how to identify, and fight, that protein, so that if it does come into contact with it again (in the form of the virus itself), it already knows how to destroy it, preventing the virus from taking hold and spreading.

A humorous, expletive-filled, jargon-free breakdown of how the virus works was tweeted by Saskatoon psychiatrist Dr. Madhav Sarda while he was waiting for patients and went viral:

The mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are kind of brilliant at a science level. I’ve had a few people in my real non-Twitter life ask me to explain how it works so I’m going to try my best here in this thread while I’m waiting for a patient to show. — WheatNOil (@WheatNOil) December 17, 2020

Your body’s own ‘natural immune system’ quickly and efficiently launches an all out war, using the template it has from when it destroyed the asshole protein last time. It destroys the virus before it can take hold, replicate, and make you sick. — WheatNOil (@WheatNOil) December 17, 2020

Unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, though, which requires storage at the ultra-cold temperature of -70 C, the Moderna vaccine only requires temperature of -20 C, which allow storage in a standard commercial freezer. The warmer storage temperature means the vaccine can be distributed in remote and isolated communities as it requires no special equipment to distribute.

In Saskatchewan, the Moderna vaccine will be used to vaccinate long-term caere staff and residents, while the Pfizer vaccine is currently being used to inoculate front-line hospital staff. Vaccinations have started in Regina and Saskatoon, with Prince Albert next in line to receive the vaccine starting on Jan. 4.

The Moderna vaccine has also been identified as the first vaccine the province will be able to use in remote northern communities.

“Today’s authorization is a critical step in ensuring additional COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Canadians in all parts of the country,” the federal government said in a statement.

“The different storage and handling requirements of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine mean that it can be distributed to isolated and remote communities, including the territories.”