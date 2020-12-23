Five new COVID deaths reported Wednesday

Five more Saskatchewan residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

On Wednesday, the province announced that two residents in their 70s from the Regina zone and three residents in the 80+ age group from the North West, Central East and Regina zones had died.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 130.

There are 125 people in the hospital, including 104 receiving inpatient care and 21 receiving intensive care.

The North Central Zone has 18 inpatients and six intensive care patients.

The province also reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 249 recoveries. The number of active cases is 3,850. The seven-day new case average is 215, or 17.7 per 100,000 population.

The North Central Zone reported 24 new cases Wednesday. Updated stats for Prince Albert, North Central subzone 2, were not available.

Yesterday, 2,531 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Daily COVID-19 case counts won’t be posted on Dec. 25, 26, 28 and Jan. 1.

Drive-thru testing in Prince Albert will have modified hours over the holidays:

December 24: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 25: Closed

December 26: Closed

December 31: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 1: Closed