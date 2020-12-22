Tragic crash takes lives of two west of Prince Albert

Alcohol not considered a factor, police say, adding conditions were 'extremely icy' at time of crash

A 30-year-old Prince Albert man and a four-year-old Parkside boy have passed away following a head-on collision about 5 km west of Prince Albert Monday night.

According to the RCMP, officers, paramedics and Buckland Fire responded to a collision between an eastbound car and a westbound truck on Highway 3 at about 5:30 p.m. on December 21. The eastbound car reportedly pulled into the westbound lane.

Both occupants of the car were declared deceased on the scene. The occupants of the truck,a 34-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl, were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Next of kin have been notified and police are not releasing the names of the deceased. Alcohol is not considered a factor. The RCMP described highway conditions at the time of the collision as “extremely icy.”

Highway 3 between Cedar Avenue and 15th Street Northwest was shut down and traffic was re-routed for several hours Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsies will be conducted on an undetermined date in the future.